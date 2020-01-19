CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A dream is coming true for a Clayton cafe owner on Monday as she makes an appearance on Food Network.
Owner Lillie Danzer never envisioned this when she first opened New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Café three years ago.
"It's absolutely amazing, I could not have asked for anything more," Danzer said. "As a small business owner you're always fighting so for a national television show to recognize our work is a dream come true."
The restaurant will be featured on a cake-decorating episode of Food Network Challenge, a show where chefs compete for a $10,000 prize.
"We had done some connection with one of their producers at a local wedding show, so when they needed somebody they contacted us," Danzer said.
Danzer credits her cake artist-brad lamb for the opportunity. The two traveled to Colorado in October and filmed the show in just two short days.
"For me it was such a surreal and amazing experience, to stand there and be on a Food Network TV set for a show i have been watching for years," Danzer said.
But locally, the small business owner said it's her customers that allow her to do what she loves. She and many others-share a common struggle with Celiac disease.
"We opened because I have Celiac disease, so I understand the complexities and social stigmas of going out to eat when you have a food allergy," Danzer said.
"It's truly the only place in St. Louis where I can go and eat something and be comfortable and know i won't be cross contaminated," customer Mary Rose Booher said.
Danzer hopes the spotlight creates awareness for Celiac disease and safe dining options.
"t was just an overall phenomenal experience," Danzer said.
The episode premieres Monday night at 9 p.m. on Food Network.
