Local baby born at 2:00 p.m.on 2-22-22

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - For one local family, it is going to be easy to remember their son's birthday.
John Robert (JR) Finely was born at Missouri Baptist Medical Center at 2:00 p.m. on 2-22-22. He and his parents are doing well; birthdays with lucky numbers run in the family.
"I love it. Since I’m born on 11-11, he was born on 2-22, it’s just something neat to carry on, and definitely, with our first baby, it’s just something special, me and him can share and our whole family, "said JR's mother Leah.
JR weighs seven pounds and is 20 inches long.
