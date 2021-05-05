ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The help wanted and "now hiring" signs continue to hang as the struggle to hire new help is affecting several industries.
There are open job positions Rich Schlattweiler, owner of Rich’s Automotive and Truck Repair in South City says he’s struggled filling for years.
“I had two positions to fill and it took me over three years to finally get them filled,” said Schlattweiler.
He says the hiring problem is now magnified by the pandemic, as locally-owned auto shops are finding it difficult to find help.
“Just about every other auto shop owner I know,” he said.
Schlattweiler and auto industry experts say one of the main issues is finding qualified mechanics that are skilled to work on newer vehicles that come with complex computer systems.
“It’s insane,” he said.
Experts say those with IT automotive skills typically pass up local auto shop jobs, for higher paying ones within the industry. Schlattweiler says the issue isn’t isolated to St. Louis but a trend seen across the county.
According to a study done by the nonprofit Tech Force Foundation, the U.S. will be short approximately 642,000 automotive technicians by year 2024. Tech Force says along with undertrained technicians the industry is seeing a declining supply of new techs entering the industry.
Schlattweiler, says majority of your big box car dealerships will do fine as they are able to pay more for these positions. He says ultimately business owners say this will drastically impact locally-owned auto shops over the next couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.