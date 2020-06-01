ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Late Monday afternoon during a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Kayliegh McEnany made claims about shootings during riots in St. Louis in recent days.
The statement came in response to a question about President Trump's controversial tweet about the protests, in which he said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
Following a question about the tweet, McEnany cited two incidents, and said seven people had been shot in “a St. Louis riot.”
“We have seen the unfortunate killing of one person in Minneapolis, there were seven people shot in a St. Louis riot a few nights ago, and the president clearly laid out what he meant,” she said.
News 4 has been in contact with police in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and across the state and there appears to be no record of this incident.
“That’s just not true,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “We have our challenges in our community. We have some very serious and legitimate protests that have a message to deliver and I think they are doing a good job at that. As far as shootings in St. Louis County, that must be another jurisdiction in the country. We aren’t seeing that.
There were seven people shot during disturbances in Louisville late last week, which may be what McEnany was referring to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.