JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The stay-at-home orders issued by local authorities can run past the one issued by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Parson told News 4 in an interview Friday.
Parson made the comments a day after extending the statewide order to May 3. Parson said he hopes to open parts of the economy on May 4, saying it will be done in phases.
It is contrast with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who extended their stay-at-home orders indefinitely with no fixed end date, although both said they will evaluate the situation in the next few weeks.
Parson told News 4's Chris Nagus that there should not be a one size fits all approach for the whole state because of the different needs between urban and rural areas.
Parson also said the state has brought in extra staff and has help from private companies to deal with record unemployment claims. He said contractors and gig workers should receive benefits.
