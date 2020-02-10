ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An alarming number of St. Louis are students are not passing state-mandated reading tests, so a local author is working to combat the issue.
Julius B. Anthony is an author and president of the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature. He said 70 to 75-percent of black third graders throughout the Metro fail the state reading exam.
Anthony has partnered with several school districts to provide a literacy space for children. It’s called “The Believe Project” where there are at least 1,000 books written by black authors featuring black characters.
Glasgow Elementary in Riverview Gardens School District opened their reading room back in October and the kids love it.
“I feel happy,” said Zory Anderson, a second grader at Glasgow. Anderson had just finished reading the book “Bob Not Bob” and told News 4’s Justin Andrews all about it
“Bob was sick. Because he was playing outside a lot and then he didn’t feel well and his dog name was bob,” said Anderson. “He was calling Bob, but he wanted to call mom.”
Anderson’s love for reading has grown since project launched at her school.
The “reading lab,” as some call it, is colorful and bright in hopes of getting students in the mindset of imagining, creating and learning.
“What I know and recognize is that a majority of the text that black children are introduced to in classroom settings do not reflect stories about them nor their experience,” said Anthony, who also told News 4 more literature needs to be placed on shelves that black students can identify with.
Designers with Ikea donated the furniture in hopes of making it feel like home, so students can go home and start reading too.
Students come to “The Believe Project” room a couple times a week and teachers are instructed to let them read freely.
LaKena Curtis is the Principal at Glasgow and said the project has drastically helped her students develop a love for literature.
“To push our black students to be comfortable in reading, to grow in reading and develop a love in reading,” said Curtis. “[It] has increased their classroom reading, their want to read. They participate more when they go to our regular library in selecting books.”
Anthony told News 4 research shows by the end of third grade if kids are not at grade level or above in reading they’ll like struggle in school and have a hard time navigating adult life.
"The Believe Project" is already at about four area schools and Anthony said more is on the way.
