ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bob Behnken, a St. Louisan, is making history in outer space. And he's giving us a look at his out of this world view.
This morning, Behnken tweeted this photo from SpaceX crew Dragon.
Here’s the front of @Space_Station now, the 1st @SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle leading the way. #Endeavour pic.twitter.com/q2YqkK6EIr— Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 8, 2020
It shows their spacecraft docked on the International Space Station.
