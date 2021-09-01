ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sixteen St. Louis-area performing arts organizations and venues have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Starting this month, everyone attending indoor performances, including patrons, artists, staff and volunteers, will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Unvaccinated individuals or those under 12 must provide a or a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours or a negative antigen test within 24 hours of performance time.
All patrons are also required to wear approved face coverings, including while seated during performances unless eating or drinking. Bandanas, face shields only and neck gaiters are not permitted. Anyone arriving to a venue without an appropriate mask will be given a disposable one.
The venues that are part of the collaboration are:
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (beginning 9/13)
- The Bach Society of Saint Louis
- The Black Rep
- Dance St. Louis
- Grand Center Inc.
- Jazz St. Louis
- Kranzberg Arts Foundation
- Metro Theater Company
- Modern American Dance Company (MADCO)
- National Blues Museum
- Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
- The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
- The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
- St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
- St. Louis Speakers Series
- STAGES St. Louis (beginning 9/24)
