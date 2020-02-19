FERGUSON, MO (KMOV.com) -- A local artist is creating a platform for kids to paint a portrait of their authentic selves, encouraging them to do it one brush stroke at a time.
Cory Lampkin, Jr. opened AfroLogic’s Art Studio in Downtown Ferguson as a way to create a space for kids.
“[It is] a platform where I can do all the different things I want to do and then bring other people into that world as well. We’re a garden. People plant seeds in our heads all the time," he said. "If there’s no place to cultivate a seed and allow it to grow and nurture it properly so it can be this amazing flower or amazing person, then it’s like we’re not going to grow.”
Lampkin calls himself a creative. Growing up he said he never had a chance to develop friendships because his dad was in the military and they moved a lot. He felt like an outcast. In his alone time is when he said he tapped into the arts.
It was where he felt he could heal and reflect. Now he wants kids to have a space where they can create and connect with who they really are and their purpose.
“Its really been kids,” Lampkin said. “I find myself being the person I didn’t have when I was growing up. When I was growing up, I wish I had a space like this, I wish I had a space where I felt comfortable, being myself, being black, being a kid, being into art, being into animation, being into all that stuff.”
Along with his gallery space and art studio Lampkin developed AfroDemics where he leads classes and workshops teaching and grooming kids how to create thinks like comic books and illustrations. He also recently launched AfroWellness. Lampkins told News 4 as an artist you have to take care of yourself – the brain and the body.
He said, “it’s better when people create with a clean slate.”
February 23 kicks off his AfroWellness sector. It’s called Mindful Medication. If you’d like more information about how to get connected with Lampkin or AfroLogic click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.