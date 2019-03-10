ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some light is coming to the Walker family after darkness hit them when 21-year-old Jaylen Walker was shot in the back last week.
The delivery driver is now paralyzed from the waist down after the single shot hit his spine. A complete stranger is now offering a hand to make life a little easier for Walker.
O'Fallon architect Adam Pickett owns the local Benton Design Group. After hearing about Walker's tragedy, he decided to offer a free design service to make the Walker's home wheelchair accessible.
Walker's mother, Regina Walker, said she was pleasantly shocked by the gesture. She said accessibility was a main concern since she just downsized to a small apartment.
"In the chaos that we live in everyday, the negativity that we hear about every day .. that there are still good people in the world," Regina Walker said.
Regina Walker's close friend started a GoFundMe page for Jaylen Walker to help with medical expenses. Family, friends and strangers have donated $48,000 so far.
