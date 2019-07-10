ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fifteen local animal shelters are coming together for a ‘slumber pawty’ fundraiser.
The shelters have joined forces with Purina for the event that will take place over a 24-hour period between Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11.
The idea for the ‘Shelter Slumber Pawty’ started in 2017 when the Gateway Pet Guardians filled their kennels with humans to raise awareness and money in an effort to end homelessness for animals. During the first year, the shelter raised over $30,000. Last year, the Belleville Area Humane Society joined the fundraising fun and combined the two shelters raised over $50,000.
In 2019, 15 shelters from the Saint Louis Petlover Coalition are coming together for the ‘Sumber Pawty’ event. The event will consist of over 200 staff and volunteers crawling into kennels with adoptable dogs and cats for 24 hours.
