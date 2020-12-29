JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Rock Township Ambulance District in Jefferson County has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 12 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We had a period of about 4 or 5 days where people were starting to show symptoms. We sent 15 people up to get tested and 10 of those were positive," said Chief Jerry Appleton.
Even though 10 of the 36 paramedics were at home recovering, Appleton said the ambulance district continued to serve the community. He said employees were forced to work overtime and had less time off between shifts.
Jessie Sutter is one of the paramedics who was off work for two weeks while recovering from COVID.
"But you feel bad that your coworkers and friends are working to the bone to keep up with the ten of us being out," said Sutter.
Those employees who tested negative but may have been exposed to the virus didn't go home and quarantine for two weeks as is usually the case. According to Appleton, healthcare workers with a possible exposure who serve in critical roles, can remain on the job as long as they follow CDC guidelines.
"That you're going to have you wear a mask. And if you start showing symptoms, we'll have you tested right away and if you're negative you come right back to work as long as you don't have a fever," said Appleton.
The worst symptoms any of the employees reported was two weeks of body aches and fever. The ambulance district is now at full staffing.
Alex Lynn was another paramedic who tested positive for coronavirus.
"We were there in spirit. It seemed like they were able to keep their heads above water. They had a job to do and they got it done," said Lynn.
Chief Appleton said the 10 paramedics who were out at the same time may have picked up the virus at a training session.
