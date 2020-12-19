ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Navy airman who was killed in a military plane crash more than six decades ago is being remembered for his sacrifice.
Airman Robert McClenning was one of 59 servicemembers killed in a crash over the Atlantic ocean in 1956. Saturday, his surviving siblings received Next of Kin lapel pins.
The pins are similar to the Gold Stars given to military families, but the pins are for non-war deaths.
There will also be a permanent display honoring McClenning at the St. Charles County Veterans Museum.
