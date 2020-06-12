FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus pandemic has devastated businesses across the country and black-owned businesses have been hit particularly hard. Right now there’s an effort underway to help minority-owned businesses affected by the pandemic or social unrest.
Cathy’s Kitchen along Florissant Road in Ferguson is once again open for carry-out. Plywood covers the windows that were broken out nearly two weeks ago by rioters. The damage was another set back for Cathy Jenkins.
“I suffered the exact same damage I did in 2014, broken windows,” Jenkins said.
Cathy’s Kitchen has been in Ferguson for seven years and she’s managed to survive in a tough business.
“We’re always behind the eight-ball as African American business,” Jenkins said. “We don’t have enough money to do what the other races can do. We always struggling trying to get ahead.”
Local activists are spearheading a GoFundMe to help black-owned businesses survive.
The number of black-owned businesses that have closed due to the pandemic are grim. Before COVID-19 there were more than a million black-owned businesses. About 440,000 have closed. That’s a loss of 41%.
One study shows the vast majority, 95%, were denied a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Kristian Blackmon is a community activist working to help black-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“I want to be very transparent about where the money is going,” Blackmon said. “As that happens, any time the money is distributed in any way I’ll be updating you all so you know where your money is going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.