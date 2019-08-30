ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A peace activist who works the streets of St. Louis said he can't just sit back any longer following the shooting deaths of 12 children in the city.
On Friday morning at Natural Bridge and Grand in north St. Louis, Kenny Boyd marched through an intersection with a sign reading "killing kids must stop."
"This has got to stop," Boyd said. And then moved to spread his message from the sidewalk, as police asked.
Boyd told News 4 he spent 19 years in prison for shooting a man during an argument. Now, he preaches peace with an in-your-face approach to young people who may be prone to violence.
"Ever since I've been let out of prison I've been a peaceful activist in this community," Boyd said. "All around wherever I go ... I don't just do it in the city of St. Louis."
The deaths of 12 children since late April has brought new attention to gun violence in St. Louis and jumpstarted conversations on how to stop it.
"It's gotten worse," Reginald Yarber said. "Have to take control of this gun control situation and put a stop to flooding neighborhoods with guns."
The mother of a 9-month-old is terrified for her son's life. Anitra Dillard said she fears for his safety growing up in a city with a high rate of violence. She said drugs and poverty are the roots behind some of the violence the city sees.
"Honestly, I believe everything starts with education," Dillard said. "There's not a lot of money in our schools. A lot of our schools have shut down."
