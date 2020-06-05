ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local activist was surrounded by FBI agents in front of his home and arrested on federal rioting charges.
The arrest was related to his social media posts, but his family says he's not a threat.
Friday, family and friends of Michael Avery gathered outside of the FBI headquarters in downtown to support him.
Avery went to Minneapolis last week to protest, and on social media called for "shooters" and "level red action" which law enforcement says equates to violent action.
His family doesn't condone what he posted, but said Michael is not violent and is a loving person.
"The evidence is not in. We want to make sure that he has due process, we want to make sure that there is not a rush to judgement, we want to make sure that he gets a fair shake," said Rev. Darryl Gray with the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition.
The 28-year-old Avery has been a community activist since demonstrations in Ferguson six years ago.
His family said he owns a small landscaping and home improvement business and has a degree in criminal justice.
