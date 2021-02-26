ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 9-year-old boy is on a mission to spread a little love to local frontline workers.
Fletcher Wagner delivered handwritten notes and cards to health care heroes at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton.
He said COVID-19 makes it hard since he can't see anyone's faces but he hopes his actions bring smiles to others.
"I have wrote a ton of cards to give them to a hospital to thank them for all they've done for us," Fletcher said. "To give the gift of giving."
Fletcher said each month this year he plans to help or show appreciation to someone in the community. Last month, he donated clothes to a homeless shelter. Next month Fletcher said he plans to donate items to a local food pantry.
