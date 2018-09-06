ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Llywelyn’s original location in the Central West End will close after more than 40 years.
“While our CWE location was the stimulus that has sparked over four decades of success, the physical location no longers fits within our business model the way it has in the past,” said owners Chris Marshall, Scott Kempber and Brett Bennett.
Llywelyn’s has locations in Soulard, St. Charles, Wildwood, Webster Groves and St. Peters. They just opened the newest location in O’Fallon MO. Because of the other locations the owners said all CWE employees will still have employment.
“We will always love the city of St. Louis and will continue to support the downtown community through our Soulard location.”
The owners said the final day will be Sunday September 9th.
