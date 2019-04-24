ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Live Nation announced Tuesday concert tickets will be just $20 for fans to enjoy this summer in honor of their National Concert Week event.
The offer includes all-in tickets for over 2,000 shows that span through the following genres: rock, pop, country, hip-hop, Latin music and metal acts.
There will be 34 local show across St. Louis area.
Fans can purchase tickets starting April 30 at 8 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 8.
The following artists will be included in National Concert Week.
- 311 & Dirty
- Alabama
- Alessia Cara
- Backstreet Boys
- Beck & Cage the Elephant
- Brad Paisley
- Bryan Adams
- Corey Hart
- Chris Young
- Def Leppard
- Derek Hough
- Disturbed
- Florence +the Machine
- Florida Georgia Line
- Hootie & the Blowfish
- Jennifer Lopez
- Luke Bryan
- Mary J Blige & Nas
- Miranda Lambert
- Nelly/ TLC / Flo Rida
- New Kids on the Block
- Wiz Khalifa
For the full list of artists and for ticket information, click here.
