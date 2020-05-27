COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Live horse racing is returning to Fairmount Park in Collinsville!
Wednesday, the Illinois Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (Ilhbpa) said the venue could return to spectator-free racing as early as June 1.
Fairmount Park opened for the 2020 season on March 3, with spectator-free racing taking place on March 17 before the venue shuttered due to the coronavirus.
Ilhbpa and Fairmount Park are currently finalizing details regarding the spectator-free races. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.
