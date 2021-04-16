COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The live thoroughbred horse racing tradition will return to Collinsville later this month.
FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing, formerly known as Fairmount Park, will welcome fans back to the track on April 27 with a post time of 1 p.m. and a “Surprise in the Sky” from Sky Dive St. Louis. In May, Saturday night live racing will be added with a post time of 7:30 p.m. Then, in June, Friday night live racing will be added to the schedule to complete a three-day a week meet until Labor Day.
FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Click here for the 2021 live racing calendar.
