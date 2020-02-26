ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Live! By Loews, a hotel and a lineup of “food and beverage” concepts to Ballpark Village, officially opened its doors Wednesday.
The hotel features 216 rooms, including 19 suites, 17,000 square feet of event space and a variety of restaurants.
The restaurants include Clark and Bourbon, a steakhouse; Bar Bourbon, a bourbon aging room; The Bullock, an indoor and outdoor bar and lounge; and River Market, a grab and go organic bistro.
Live! By Loews joins several other new businesses that at Ballpark Village.
