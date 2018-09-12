ST. LOUIS,Mo.( KMOV.com)- A 50-foot Mobile Aircraft Trainer wasset ablaze at Lambert Airport Wednesday.
The simulated aircraft fire was training for St. Louis Airport Rescue Firefighters (ARFF).
"We're practicing to use our turets, handlines, practicing interior fires, search and rescue, tire fires and engine fires," said training officer Mike Dean. "There's a whole lot we'll be practicing."
The training began at 10 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. at Lambert's secured airfield parking lot near Navaid Road.
The Federal Aviation Administration mandates that the ARFF undergo live fire emergency response scenarios every year.
The plumes smoke from the blazing aircraft could be seen from Naviad Road throughout the training exercise.
