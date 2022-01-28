Lithium Ion batteries spill onto I-44 near Rolla when 2 semis get into accident

ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Three people were injured when a semi carrying lithium batteries and another semi got into an accident on I-44 near Rolla Thursday night.
The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 184. Firefighters tell News 4 that a tractor trailer carrying lithium batteries for Chevy Volt cars was going westbound when it crossed over and crashed into the eastbound off-ramp median and overturned. The batteries spilled out of the cab and onto the eastbound lanes.
A second semi then hit several of the batteries and pushed them underneath the overturned truck, which caused the batteries to catch on fire. The driver of each semi and a passenger in the overturned semi were airlifted to a hospital. The highway was closed for about four hours.
A crew from St. Louis will help with more clean up Friday morning, firefighters say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.