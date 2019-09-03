LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A graduate of Litchfield High School was injured during the shooting rampage in Texas Saturday.
Texas State Trooper Chuck Pryor was shot in the face while attempting to pull the shooter over in Odessa, Texas on Aug. 31, according to news reports.
According to the GoFundMe, Trooper Pryor was listed in serious, but stable condition after surgery. He was also reportedly in good spirits and hopefully will be able to go home later in the week.
Read: 7 dead after man stopped by Texas troopers goes on rampage
Trooper Pryor is reportedly a 2010 graduate of Litchfield High School.
A GoFundMe was created to help with Trooper Pryor’s medical expenses. In two days, the fundraiser raised over $42,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.