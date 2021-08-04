(KMOV.com) -- Will your student have to wear a mask when they return to school this year?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially recommended everyone in school, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask for the upcoming year.
Illinois announced a statewide mask mandate for Pre-K-12 schools.
Here is a list of school districts in the St. Louis area and their return to school planning including mask policies:
Note: At this time, some school districts are still updating their policies ahead of the school year.
To add a school district on our list, email website@kmov.com
