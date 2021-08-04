California Schools Masks

In this April 13, 2021, file photo, kindergarten students sit in their classroom on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

 Jae C. Hong

 (KMOV.com) -- Will your student have to wear a mask when they return to school this year?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially recommended everyone in school, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask for the upcoming year.

Illinois announced a statewide mask mandate for Pre-K-12 schools.

Here is a list of school districts in the St. Louis area and their return to school planning including mask policies:

Affton

Brentwood

Clayton

De Soto

Ferguson-Florissant

Festus

Fort Zumwalt

Francis Howell

Fox

Hazelwood

Jefferson County

Jennings

Kirkwood

Ladue

Lindbergh

Maplewood-Richmond Heights

Mehlville

Normandy

Parkway

Riverview Gardens

Rockwood

St. Clair

Saint Louis Public Schools

Sullivan

Union

University City

Valley Park

Webster Groves

Wentzville

Note: At this time, some school districts are still updating their policies ahead of the school year.

To add a school district on our list, email website@kmov.com

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.