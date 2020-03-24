ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues and the limitations on bars and restaurants offering dine-in service set to continue for weeks, many establishments have shifted to carry-out and delivery service.
With a lot of residents wondering which of their favorite spots are remaining open, Guided St. Louis put together an evolving list of bars and eateries that have shifted their service, broken down by neighborhood.
Click here to see which St. Louis restaurants are still offering service.
In addition, we have compiled a list of restaurants that have reached out to confirm they are still accepting orders. It is below:
St. Louis County
- Cannoli’s Restaurant - Carryout, curbside & delivery
- Cafe Napoli - Delivery & carryout
- Balkan Treat Box - Curbside service
- The Village Bar - Carryout & curbside service
- Barcelona Tapas Restaurant - Carryout & delivery
- Deer Creek Coffeehouse - Carryout & delivery
- Balkan Treat Box - Curbside service
- Six North Cafe - Carryout & curbside service
- Panda Chinese Restaurant - Delivery & curbside service
- The County Club Bar & Grill - Carryout & curbside delivery
- Rich and Charlie's Italian Restaurant - Carryout & curbside service
- Schafly Tap Room/Bottleworks - Curbside service
- Gianfabios Italian Cafe - Carry out & curbside service
- Christ Cakes St. Louis - Curbside service
- Twisted Tree - Carryout & curbside service
- Elmwood - Curbside service
St. Louis favorites
- Imo’s Pizza - Delivery & curbside service
- Pappy’s Smokehouse - Curbside service
- Lion's Choice - Delivery, drive-thru
- Clementine’s Creamery - Takeout, delivery & curbside service
St. Louis City
- BaitSTL - Curbside & delivery
- Beffa’s - Curbside service
- City Park Grill - Carryout
- Joanies To-Go - Delivery & curbside service
- Gian-Tony's Ristorante - Delivery
- The Last Kitchen STL - Carryout & curbside service
- Grace Meat + Three - Curbside service
- Knead Bakehouse - Curbside service
- Palm Health Cafe - Delivery & curbside service
- Pietro's Restaurant - Carryout & curbside service
- Lou Boccardi's Restaurant - Delivery & curbside service
- Hot Box Cookies - Delivery & curbside service
- Basso STL - Carryout & curbside service
St. Charles County
- McGurk’s Public House - Curbside service
- Baked! - Delivery & curbside service
- Bridge CoffeeHouse - Curbside service
- Carving the Curls - Carryout & curbside service
- Frontier Perk Cafe - Delivery & curbside service
- Frankie Tocco's Pizzeria - Carryout & curbside service
- Magpies Restaurant - Curbside service
- SugarBot Sweet Shop - Curbside service
Franklin County
- Boomers Sports Bar & Grill - Carryout & delivery
Multiple locations
- Crazy Bowls and Wraps - Carryout & curbside service
- Pasta House Co. - Carryout, delivery & curbside service
Explore St. Louis also launched STL Take It Home, a website that also provides an ongoing list of restaurants by neighborhood that are offering delivery and curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.