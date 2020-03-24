Open neon sign
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues and the limitations on bars and restaurants offering dine-in service set to continue for weeks, many establishments have shifted to carry-out and delivery service.

With a lot of residents wondering which of their favorite spots are remaining open, Guided St. Louis put together an evolving list of bars and eateries that have shifted their service, broken down by neighborhood.

Click here to see which St. Louis restaurants are still offering service.

In addition, we have compiled a list of restaurants that have reached out to confirm they are still accepting orders. It is below:

St. Louis County

St. Louis favorites

St. Louis City

St. Charles County

Franklin County

Multiple locations

Explore St. Louis also launched STL Take It Home, a website that also provides an ongoing list of restaurants by neighborhood that are offering delivery and curbside pickup.

