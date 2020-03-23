(KMOV.com) -- Local small businesses are having a hard time amid the virus pandemic. Right now, eating inside a restaurant might not be a possibility, but luckily, some are offering carryout, delivery and curbside services so you can still enjoy them.
Want another great way to support a local business? Buy gift cards. Give them to your friends and family or save them for later.
To submit a restaurant, email us at website@kmov.com.
St. Louis County
- Cannoli’s Restaurant - Carryout, curbside & delivery
- Cafe Napoli - Delivery & carryout
- Deer Creek Coffeehouse - Carryout & delivery
- Schafly Tap Room/Bottleworks - Curbside service
- Gianfabios Italian Cafe - Carry out & curbside service
- Christ Cakes St. Louis - Curbside service
- Twisted Tree - Carryout & curbside service
St. Louis favorites
- Imo’s Pizza - Delivery & curbside service
- Pappy’s Smokehouse - Curbside service
- Clementine’s Creamery - Takeout, delivery & curbside service
St. Louis City
- BaitSTL - Curbside & delivery
- Beffa’s - Curbside service
- City Park Grill - Carryout
- Grace Meat + Three - Curbside service
- Knead Bakehouse - Curbside service
- Elmwood - Curbside service
- Palm Health Cafe - Delivery & curbside service
- Lou Boccardi's Restaurant - Delivery & curbside service
- Hot Box Cookies - Delivery & curbside service
- Basso STL - Carryout & curbside service
St. Charles County
- McGurk’s Public House - Curbside service
- Baked! - Delivery & curbside service
- Bridge CoffeeHouse - Curbside service
- Carving the Curls - Carryout & curbside service
- Frontier Perk Cafe - Delivery & curbside service
- Frankie Tocco's Pizzeria - Carryout & curbside service
- Magpies Restaurant - Curbside service
- SugarBot Sweet Shop - Curbside service
Franklin County
- Boomers Sports Bar & Grill - Carryout & delivery
Explore St. Louis also launched STL Take It Home, a website that also provides an ongoing list of restaurants by neighborhood that are offering delivery and curbside pickup.
