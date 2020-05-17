ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, restaurants in St. Louis City and County can reopen for dine-in service with limitations and social distancing guidelines.
According to the guidelines in the STL Regional Business Recovery Initiative, restaurants must practice social distancing, monitor employee health, clean and sanitized and use protective equipment including face masks.
[READ: Here are the guidelines for businesses reopening in St. Louis]
The guidelines call for employees of restaurants to wear face masks unless they are working alone in an enclosed space. The guidelines say it is recommended that all guests be required to wear a face covering while entering and leaving the restaurant, but not while they are eating.
Here is a list of restaurants reopening for dine-in service in St. Louis City and County. Restaurants may have limited hours or require reservations. Please call ahead or look online.
• 360 Rooftop - Opens 5/18
• 186o’s Saloon – Opens 5/18
• Bartolino’s Osteria and Bartolino’s South – Opens 5/18
• Billy G’s Kirkwood – Opens 5/18
• Capital Grill – Opens 5/18
• Chris’ Pancake and Dining - Opens 5/18
• Diners Delight – Opens 5/18
• Drunken Fish in Central West End and Westport Plaza - Opens 5/18
• Eleven Eleven Mississippi - Opens for dinner 5/18 and lunch on 5/19.
• Evangeline’s Bistro – Opens 5/21
• Ferguson Brewing Company, Opens 5/19
• Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse - opens on 5/19
• Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Pub - Opens 5/18
• Kimchi Guy’s – Opens 5/18
• Kirkwood Ice and Fuel Company – Opens 5/18
• Lazy River Grill - Opens on 5/19
• Liliana’s Italia Kitchen – Opens on 5/19
• Midwestern - Opens 5/21
• Molly’s in Soulard – Opens 5/19
• PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewers Bar - Opens on 5/20
• The Req Room – Opens 5/18
• River’s Edge Social – Opens 5/19
• Russell’s on Macklind – Opens 5/20
• Russell’s in Fenton – Opens 5/18
• Soda Fountain at Union Station – Opens 5/18
• Sybergs - Opens 5/18
• Sunset 44 Bistro and Banquet – Opens 5/18
• Twisted Tree Steakhouse - Opens 5/19
• Vin de Set - Opens 5/19
• Vito’s in the Valley – Opens 5/18
• Walnut Grill Sunset Hills - Opens 5/18
• Wheelhouse - Opens 5/22
• Urban Chestnut Midtown Biergaten - Opens 5/21
• Yellowstone Café -Opens on 5/19
Email News 4 at share@kmov.com if you want your restaurant added to this list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.