ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis will pause to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks this weekend.

9/11 heroes remembered at Art Hill The 7,852 American Flags displayed at Art Hill in Forest Park represent every service member who was killed in battle since September 11, 2001.

Friday, Sept. 10

Starting at 7:16 p.m. (sunset) American Legion Post 213 and STL Veteran LLC will conduct the first complete Reading of the Fallen Post 9/11. The reading will include 7,054 service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice, as well as 2,568 civilians and 412 first responders who died in the terrorist attacks. The reading will take place at Art Hill and is expected to last until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 11

A 21-mile memorial walk from West County to the base of Gateway Arch will begin at 9:11 a.m. Saturday. It will start at Mike Duffy’s at 141 and Clayton Road and is free to participate

The City of Florissant and VFW Post 4105 will host a remembrance ceremony at 7 p.m.

McKendree University will host an outdoor observance beginning at 8 a.m. at the Quad on the Lebanon campus.

The City of Belleville will hold a virtual moment of remembrance live on their Facebook page beginning at 9:11 a.m.