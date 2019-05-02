ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With heavy rains, river levels continue to rise and close roadways throughout the area.
St. Louis County announced several closures Thursday and many roadways in the Metro East have been closed for days, with several more expected to close as rivers swell.
Below, we have compiled a list of closures and we will update it as more information becomes available.
St. Louis County
Old Telegraph Road closed to EOM
Meramec Bottom Closed from Kerth Road to Wells Road and from Hagemann Road to the Highway 21 bridge
Hawkins Road closed from Meramec Bottom Road to EOM
Butler Hill Road closed from Summerhedge to EOM
Charbonier Road closed between Teson Ferry and Riverwood East Drive
St. Charles County
Southbound traffic on 67 in West Alton has been rerouted to the northbound lanes
Jefferson County
Jake’s Prairie is closed between Shawneeford Rd and Little Bourbeuse Rd.
St John’s Creek is closed at the slab.
Boeuf Lutheran
Detmold
Hoeman
Illinois
Illinois Route 3 is closed between Rockwood and the Jackson County Line
Kaskaskia Street is closed in Chester
Route 100/River Road closed except for local traffic
EXPECTED TO CLOSE
IL 96/100 junction in Calhoun County,
IL 100 from Alton to north of Grafton, IL
100 from the Joe Page Bridge to Pike County
River Road from Fabricator to Ware St. in Fenton
