ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With heavy rains, river levels continue to rise and close roadways throughout the area.

St. Louis County announced several closures Thursday and many roadways in the Metro East have been closed for days, with several more expected to close as rivers swell.

Below, we have compiled a list of closures and we will update it as more information becomes available.

St. Louis County

Old Telegraph Road closed to EOM

Meramec Bottom Closed from Kerth Road to Wells Road and from Hagemann Road to the Highway 21 bridge

Hawkins Road closed from Meramec Bottom Road to EOM

Butler Hill Road closed from Summerhedge to EOM

Charbonier Road closed between Teson Ferry and Riverwood East Drive

West Alton Flood May 2019

Early May flooding in West Alton

St. Charles County

Southbound traffic on 67 in West Alton has been rerouted to the northbound lanes

Jefferson County

Jake’s Prairie is closed between Shawneeford Rd and Little Bourbeuse Rd.

St John’s Creek is closed at the slab.

Boeuf Lutheran

Detmold

Hoeman

Illinois

Illinois Route 3 is closed between Rockwood and the Jackson County Line

Kaskaskia Street is closed in Chester

Route 100/River Road closed except for local traffic

EXPECTED TO CLOSE

IL 96/100 junction in Calhoun County,

IL 100 from Alton to north of Grafton, IL

100 from the Joe Page Bridge to Pike County

River Road from Fabricator to Ware St. in Fenton

