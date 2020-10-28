ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with the United Way of Greater St. Louis have been helping locals with resources for decades and the pandemic proved just how important it is to stand in unity in the face of crisis.
United Way 2-1-1 put together a list of resources for those in need of a helping hand. Here's some of the resources:
General Needs
Catholic Charities of St. Louis: 314-367-5500
Community Action Agencies: Call 2-1-1
Salvation Army St. Louis: 800-533-6865
Salvation Army East St. Louis: 618-873136
Child Care
Child Care Aware: 800-424-2246
Children's Abuse Hotline: 800-392-3738
Children's Home and Aid: 618-452-8900
Children's Home Society of Missouri: 314-468-2350
Division of youth Services: 855-373-4636
Ill. Department of Human Services: 800-843-6154
Ill. Essential Worker Helpline: 888-228-1146
Mo. Family Support Division: 855-373-4636
Gateway Region YMCA: 314-436-1177
Great Circle: 573-265-3251
Food Assistance
Clyde C Jordan Senior Center: 618-293-6700
Crisis Food Center: 618-462-8201
Hunger Hotline: 314-726-5355
Mo. Family Support Division: 800-373-4636
Ill. Department of Human Services: 800-843-6154
Salvation Army East St. Louis: 618-874-3136
Salvation Army St. Louis: 800-533-6865
St. Louis Area Food Bank: 314-292-6262
St. Vincent DePaul: Call 2-1-1
Urban League: 618-274-1150
Housing/Shelter
Call for Help: 618-397-0968
Community Development Block Grant: 618-274-7835
Community Lifeline: 618-477-6900
Mo. Housing Development Commission: 314-877-1350
Social Serve: www.socialserve.com
Society of St. Vincent DePaul Belleville: 618-394-0126
St. Clair Intergovernmental Grants Department: 618-277-6790
St. Patrick Center: 314-534-6624
General Employment
Community Action Agencies: Call 2-1-1
Illinois Department of Labor: 618-993-7090
Madison County Employment and Training: 618-296-4301
Missouri Division of Workforce Development: 888-728-5627
Near Southside Employment Coalition: 314-865-4453
Salvation Army Madison County: 618-451-7957
Urban League St. Louis: 314-388-9840
Unemployment Insurance
Ill. Department of Employment Security: 800-244-5631 www.illinois.gov/ides
Mo. Department of Labor: 800-320-2519 www.labor.mo.gov
Small Business Loans
Small Business Administration: 800-827-5722 www.sba.gov
Mental Health Providers
Arthur Center ACI Hotline: 800-833-2064
Behavioral Health Response: 314-469-6644, 800-811-4760
Burrell Behavioral Health – Central: 800-395-2132
Chestnut Health Systems: 888-924-3786
Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center: 618-482-7330
Department of Mental Health: 800-392-0210
Human Support Services: 618-393-4444
Provident: 314-533-8200
Touchette Regional Hospital Pandemic Mental Health Support and Resource Line: 618-482-7158
COVID-19 Information Lines
Ill. Department of Public Health: 800-889-3931
Mo. Department of Health and Senior Services: 877-435-8411
COVID-19 Scam Reporting
Illinois Attorney General: 800-243-0618
Missouri Attorney General: 800-392-8222
Services for Seniors
AgeSmart Community Resources: 618-222-2561
Elder Abuse Hotline: 800-392-0210
Ill. Department of Aging: 800-252-8966
Aging Ahead: 800-243-6060
Aging Matters: 800-392-8771
St. Louis City AAA: 877-612-5918
Legal Questions
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid: 618-398-0574
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri: 800-444-0514
Missouri Bar Association: 573-636-3635
Transportation
Ill. Department of Transportation: www.idot.illinois.gov 800-452-4368
Metro STL: 314-982-1400
Missouri Department of Transportation: www.modot.org or call 5-1-1
OATS Transit: 888-875-6287
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.