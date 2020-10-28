United Way of Greater St. Louis generic logo
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with the United Way of Greater St. Louis have been helping locals with resources for decades and the pandemic proved just how important it is to stand in unity in the face of crisis. 

United Way 2-1-1 put together a list of resources for those in need of a helping hand. Here's some of the resources:

General Needs

Catholic Charities of St. Louis: 314-367-5500

Community Action Agencies: Call 2-1-1 

Salvation Army St. Louis: 800-533-6865

Salvation Army East St. Louis: 618-873136

Child Care

Child Care Aware: 800-424-2246

Children's Abuse Hotline: 800-392-3738

Children's Home and Aid: 618-452-8900

Children's Home Society of Missouri: 314-468-2350

Division of youth Services: 855-373-4636

Ill. Department of Human Services: 800-843-6154

Ill. Essential Worker Helpline: 888-228-1146

Mo. Family Support Division: 855-373-4636

Gateway Region YMCA: 314-436-1177

Great Circle: 573-265-3251

Food Assistance 

Clyde C Jordan Senior Center: 618-293-6700

Crisis Food Center: 618-462-8201

Hunger Hotline: 314-726-5355

Mo. Family Support Division: 800-373-4636

Ill. Department of Human Services: 800-843-6154

Salvation Army East St. Louis: 618-874-3136

Salvation Army St. Louis: 800-533-6865

St. Louis Area Food Bank: 314-292-6262

St. Vincent DePaul: Call 2-1-1

Urban League: 618-274-1150

Housing/Shelter

Call for Help: 618-397-0968

Community Development Block Grant: 618-274-7835

Community Lifeline: 618-477-6900

Mo. Housing Development Commission: 314-877-1350

Social Serve: www.socialserve.com

Society of St. Vincent DePaul Belleville: 618-394-0126

St. Clair Intergovernmental Grants Department: 618-277-6790

St. Patrick Center: 314-534-6624

General Employment

Community Action Agencies: Call 2-1-1

Illinois Department of Labor: 618-993-7090

Madison County Employment and Training: 618-296-4301

Missouri Division of Workforce Development: 888-728-5627

Near Southside Employment Coalition: 314-865-4453

Salvation Army Madison County: 618-451-7957

Urban League St. Louis: 314-388-9840

Unemployment Insurance 

Ill. Department of Employment Security: 800-244-5631 www.illinois.gov/ides

Mo. Department of Labor: 800-320-2519 www.labor.mo.gov

Small  Business Loans

Small Business Administration: 800-827-5722 www.sba.gov

Mental Health Providers

Arthur Center ACI Hotline: 800-833-2064

Behavioral Health Response: 314-469-6644, 800-811-4760

Burrell Behavioral Health – Central: 800-395-2132

Chestnut Health Systems: 888-924-3786

Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center: 618-482-7330

Department of Mental Health: 800-392-0210

Human Support Services: 618-393-4444

Provident: 314-533-8200

Touchette Regional Hospital Pandemic Mental Health Support and Resource Line: 618-482-7158

COVID-19 Information Lines

Ill. Department of Public Health: 800-889-3931

Mo. Department of Health and Senior Services: 877-435-8411

COVID-19 Scam Reporting

Illinois Attorney General: 800-243-0618

Missouri Attorney General: 800-392-8222

Services for Seniors

AgeSmart Community Resources: 618-222-2561

Elder Abuse Hotline: 800-392-0210

Ill. Department of Aging: 800-252-8966

Aging Ahead: 800-243-6060

Aging Matters: 800-392-8771

St. Louis City AAA: 877-612-5918

Legal Questions

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid: 618-398-0574

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri: 800-444-0514

Missouri Bar Association: 573-636-3635

Transportation

Ill. Department of Transportation: www.idot.illinois.gov 800-452-4368

Metro STL: 314-982-1400

Missouri Department of Transportation: www.modot.org or call 5-1-1

OATS Transit: 888-875-6287

