ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several mass vaccine events are and will be scheduled in the St. Louis area. Missouri will move to Phase 1B Tier 3 on Monday, March 15. This tier includes more essential workers like teachers and grocery workers.

Thursday, March 18 at the St. Charles County Family Arena: The event will be drive thru from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here.

Saturday, March 20 at the North County Recreational Center: The walk-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here. You can also call and register at 314-615-2660.