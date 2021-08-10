More local businesses are requiring customers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More local businesses are requiring customers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for people age 12 and older. Health officials have said being vaccinated is the best way to stop the spread. As of Monday, 42.10% of Missourians and 51.65% of Illinoisans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Below is a list of local businesses requiring customers to show a COVID-19 vaccine card to enter: 

To get a business added to the list, email Share@KMOV.com

