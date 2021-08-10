ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More local businesses are requiring customers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for people age 12 and older. Health officials have said being vaccinated is the best way to stop the spread. As of Monday, 42.10% of Missourians and 51.65% of Illinoisans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Below is a list of local businesses requiring customers to show a COVID-19 vaccine card to enter:
- Venice Café
- Off Broadway (at least one vaccine dose or negative COVID test)
- Gramophone
- Apotheosis Comics & Lounge
- Bengelina Hospitality Group
- Blue Strawberry
- Tick Tock Tavern
- The Royale
- Rehab St. Louis
- Just John
- The B A O
- The Pageant (at least one vaccine dose or negative COVID test)
- Delmar Hall (at least one vaccine dose or negative COVID test)
To get a business added to the list, email Share@KMOV.com.
