List of lane closures during Wednesday morning commute

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Crashes are hampering the Wednesday morning commute for some as a wintry mix falls across the area.
An icy mix is expected to fall throughout the morning commute as temperatures fall into the 20s. The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking those who can stay home to do so because of the severe winter weather.
The following is a list of road closures as a result of crashes, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation
6:30 a.m.
The right lane of westbound Interstate 64 before Clayton Road is expected to be closed until 7:15 a.m.
On Interstate 64 eastbound at Interstate 270 a left lane will remain closed until just before 6:45 a.m.
Until around 6:50 a.m., the right lane of eastbound Interstate 44 past Antire Road will be closed.
6:50 a.m.
As snow blankets the roads on Interstate 55, a crash has closed the left lane near the Meramec River Bridge. According to the MoDOT Traveler's Map, most of the interstates in the St. Louis region are covered or partly covered with snow.
7:25 a.m.
In the downtown St. Louis area, westbound Interstate 44 is closed near Jefferson Ave due to a serious crash. Emergency crews are also in the eastbound lane to help assist.
News 4 Powerhouse Storm Mode Silverado spotted a jackknifed semi truck that struck the median. Several other cars appear to be involved. It is unknown if anyone is injured.
8:00 a.m.
Both directions of Interstate 70 near Bryan Road were closed due to stalled tractor trailer in the center lane for roughly 30 minutes. Two tow trucks are slowly inching them off the highway.
This story will be updated with the latest crash and closure information throughout the morning.
