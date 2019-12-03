ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several bars and restaurants around St. Louis are turning their space into a holiday-themed experience for customers.
Here's our growing list of pop-up bars with holiday themes:
- The Jingle Bar will be open at the Mad Art Gallery in Soulard from Nov. 22 to Dec. 28. It will feature cocktails and foods. Learn more here.
- Miracle STL will reopen Miracle and Sippin Santa from Nov. 25 - Dec. 28. in the city. Click here to learn more.
- Molly's in Soulard will kick-off their Christmas-themed pop-up bar LIT starting Black FFriday and going through mid-December. Click her to learn more.
- Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park will turn into a winter wonderland Dec. 19 -23. The event will feature live music, nightly performances and holiday-themed drinks.
