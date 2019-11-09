ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In honor of Veteran’s Day, several restaurants in the metro are offering freebies and deals to veterans and active-duty members this November 11.
Here's a list of restaurants around the area and their deals:
Ameristar St. Charles - A free buffet meal to veterans and active military.
Applebee’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu.
California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a select menu.
Chili’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu.
Denny’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free build-your-own breakfast slam from 5 a.m until noon.
READ: Your guide to Veterans Day celebrations around the metro this weekend
Hollywood Casino St. Louis - Veterans and active military guests can get a free lunch or dinner buffet.
Houlihan’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a select menu.
Kolache Factory - All veterans and active-duty members get a free sausage and cheese kolache and a cup of coffee
Lion's Choice - Veterans and active-duty members get a free roast beef sandwich.
Lumiere Place Casino & Hotels – Downtown St. Louis - A free buffet to qualifying veterans on Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Missouri Botanical Garden and Shaw Nature Reserve - Veterans, active military personnel and their families receive free admission to the Botanical Gardens and Shaw Nature Reserve. A valid military ID is required.
Red Lobster - Veterans and active-duty members get a free appetizer or a free dessert.
Red Robin - Veterans and active-duty members get a free Tavern Double Burger.
River City Casino & Hotel – Lemay - Veterans and active military guests will receive a free buffet lunch or dinner. Veteran and military team members will be honored on a photo wall and receive a free buffet for two, good for one year.
Sugarfire - Sugarfire Smokehouse will offer various deals for Veterans at all of their locations. Deals range from free sandwiches to percentages taken off final tab. Check your local restaurant's social media for specific deals.
TGI Fridays - From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active duty military can get a free lunch-portion Cajun shrimp & chicken pasta, cheeseburger & fries, southern fried chicken sandwich & fries, bacon ranch chicken sandwich & fries or a half-rack big ribs.
Twin Peaks - Veterans and active-duty members can get free chicken tenders, Carolina pulled pork sandwich, cheeseburger or wedge salad.
QT - QT is giving away free self-service coffee at any location.
To get a restaurant added to this list, email us at share@kmov.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.