ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The winter storm is causing several attractions, businesses and schools in the St. Louis area to close their doors as we expect up to 9" of snow.

The following will be closed Monday Feb. 15. We will update the list as more announcements are made. 

Attractions

  • Gateway Arch.
  • COCA - Center of Creative Arts in University City. 
  • Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka. 
  • Saint Louis Science Center.
  • Saint Louis Zoo.

Community

  • St. Louis City Public Library.

Click here for school closings. 

