ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials announced several new mass vaccination events scheduled for this week. All regions across the state have at least one vaccination event.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
Due to winter weather, people are asked to
double-check here before heading out to vaccine sites just in case of any cancellations. The National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses. Unless otherwise notified of a location change, individuals should plan to return for their second dose at the same site that they received their first dose. Click here to register. Week Three Locations: February 16 - 20, 2021 Region A
Initial Dose Location
County: Clay County Location: Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building) Address: 2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116 Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Pettis County Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater) Address: 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301 Date: Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021 Time: Thursday, 12 - 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Region B
Initial Dose Locations
Site 1 (Rescheduled event)
County: Adair County Location: The Crossing Address: 810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501 Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Site 2
County: Lewis County Location: Caldwell Building Address: 30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434 Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Randolph County Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park Address: 109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Region C
Initial Dose Location
County: St. Louis County Location: University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center) Address: 17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121 Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Lincoln County Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds Address: Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Region D
Initial Dose Location
Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather
Booster Dose Location
County: Jasper/Newton County Location: Missouri Southern State University Address: 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801 Date: Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Region E
Initial Dose Location
County: Butler County Location: Black River Coliseum Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Cape Girardeau County Location: Show Me Center Address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Region F
Initial Dose Location
County: Morgan County Location: First Assembly of God Church Address: 501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084 Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Audrain County Location: Mexico Memorial Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Region G
Initial Dose Location
County: Ozark County Location: Ozark County Health Department Address: 370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655 Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Howell County Location: West Plains Civic Center Address: 110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Region H
Initial Dose Location
County: Holt County Location: River of Hope Fellowship Church Address: 27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451 Date: Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Andrew County Location: Savannah Baptist Church Address: 500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Region I
Initial Dose Location
County: Laclede County Location: Cowan Event Center Address: 500 E. Elm St., Lebanon, MO 65536 Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
County: Pulaski County Address: 194 E. Lawn, St. Roberts, MO 65584 Date: Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
