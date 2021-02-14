ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials announced several new mass vaccination events scheduled for this week. All regions across the state have at least one vaccination event.

Due to winter weather, people are asked to double-check here before heading out to vaccine sites just in case of any cancellations. The National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses. Unless otherwise notified of a location change, individuals should plan to return for their second dose at the same site that they received their first dose.

Week Three Locations: February 16 - 20, 2021

Region A Initial Dose Location County: Clay County

Location: Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building)

Address: 2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Booster Dose Location County: Pettis County

Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater)

Address: 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301

Date: Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021

Time: Thursday, 12 - 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Region B Initial Dose Locations Site 1 (Rescheduled event) County: Adair County

Location: The Crossing

Address: 810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Site 2 County: Lewis County

Location: Caldwell Building

Address: 30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Booster Dose Location County: Randolph County

Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park

Address: 109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Region C Initial Dose Location County: St. Louis County

St. Louis County Location: University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center)

University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center) Address: 17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121

17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121 Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Saturday, February 20, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Booster Dose Location County: Lincoln County

Lincoln County Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds

Lincoln County Fairgrounds Address: Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379

Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Region D Initial Dose Location Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather Booster Dose Location County: Jasper/Newton County

Location: Missouri Southern State University

Address: 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801

Date: Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Region E Initial Dose Location County: Butler County

Location: Black River Coliseum

Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Booster Dose Location County: Cape Girardeau County

Location: Show Me Center

Address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Region F Initial Dose Location County: Morgan County

Location: First Assembly of God Church

Address: 501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084

Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Booster Dose Location County: Audrain County

Location: Mexico Memorial

Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Region G Initial Dose Location County: Ozark County

Location: Ozark County Health Department

Address: 370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Booster Dose Location County: Howell County

Location: West Plains Civic Center

Address: 110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Region H Initial Dose Location County: Holt County

Location: River of Hope Fellowship Church

Address: 27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451

Date: Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out) Booster Dose Location County: Andrew County

Location: Savannah Baptist Church

Address: 500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.