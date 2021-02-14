Younger adults are biggest spreaders of Covid-19, study suggests

A new study suggests that the biggest spreaders of coronavirus in the US are adults aged 20 to 49. This image shows Sergeant Jurne Smith-Traylor (L) of the Illinois Air National Guard administering a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials announced several new mass vaccination events scheduled for this week. All regions across the state have at least one vaccination event.

Due to winter weather, people are asked to double-check here before heading out to vaccine sites just in case of any cancellations. The National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses. Unless otherwise notified of a location change, individuals should plan to return for their second dose at the same site that they received their first dose. 

Click here to register.

Week Three Locations: February 16 - 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.