ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- There is a growing push to increase awareness of services available for anyone who is being threatened by domestic violence.
Following Friday's killings of a mother and two of her children in North County, local advocates for domestic violence victims hope the tragic killings of a mother and two children will lead other victims to seek help. Roseann McCulley and her two oldest children were killed by McCulley's estranged husband Thursday. He then took his own life.
Friends told News 4 McCulley's husband had previously been abusive. Diamond Diva Empowerment want those in a similar situation to know that there is help available.
"We give up to $1,500 to help to restart your life. So if you are leaving a situation but you need a place because the abuser knows where you stay before. We want to get you into a safe place," Program Director Bran-dee Jelks said. "We will pay first and last month rent."
For resources on how domestic violence victims can get help in the St. Louis area, click here or here. Those in the Metro East can click here. The YWCA of Greater St. Louis also has classes on how to spot domestic violence, for more on that, click here.
