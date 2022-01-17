LIST: Events planned to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hundreds will gather in downtown St. Louis to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Due to the pandemic, Monday’s events will look a little different. The 53rd annual Martin Luther King celebration in downtown St. Louis will now be a motorcade to help cut down the spread of COVID-19.
Cars will gather in front of the Old Courthouse on North 4th Street at 9 a.m. following remarks from city leaders. Organizers say the voter-cade will travel through Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in north St. Louis ending at Vashon high school--which is located on Cass Street.
Following the voter-cade, people will be able to register to vote while CareSTL Health will also offer free onsite COVID-testing and free PPE.
If you can’t make the motorcade there will be several events happening today:
- Saint Louis Association of Community Organizations will hold a Little Libraries building Event at their headquarters on Plymouth Ave from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- City of Kirkwood will host a virtual MLK Day celebration at 1 p.m.
- The Urban League will celebrate its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 11 a.m.
- St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced a free community concert at 7 p.m., but tickets are required.
