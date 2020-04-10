(KMOV.com) -- Many companies are offering deals and freebies for first responders and healthcare workers.
Below is a list of companies and restaurants offering specials:
Auto Art Collision and Restoration Center
Free carwash, wax, paint sealer and interior disinfectant for first responders and healthcare workers.
BP
The gas station chain is offering a discount of 50 cents off per gallon for first responders and healthcare workers the next time they fill up at BP or Amoco gas stations in the U.S.
Those on the frontlines are being offered one month of free, premium access to Care.com.
Chipotle
The restaurant chain is partnering with DoorDash to deliver free burrito boxes to healthcare facilities across the nation. They will donate an order of 25 or 50 burritos to certified healthcare facilities within 15 miles of a participating Chipotle.
Circle K
First responders and healthcare workers can get a free coffee, tea, or Polar Pop Fountain Drink when they show an ID through April 30.
Crocs
Crocs is offering “A Free Pair for Healthcare” which allows doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to get a free pair of shoes. There is a limited quantity available. The company releases more shoes daily at 12 p.m.
Dobb's Auto & Tire
10% off per tire or any tire purchase, 20% off regular priced automative services for any first responders or healthcare workers.
Dollar General
The company is offering a 10% discount to all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen.
Hyundai of Wentzville
$500 healthcare worker discount on top of 0% APR for 84 months.
Krispy Kreme
The donut chain will be giving out a free dozen of their Original Glazed doughnuts every Monday to healthcare workers, the company announced. The deal lasts until May 12.
Lion's Choice
Healthcare workers and first responders can get 55% off any order at Lion’s Choice. Offer is available at the drive thru only, now thru the end of April.
Starbucks has announced that "any customer who identifies as a first responder or front-line worker supporting our healthcare system" can get a free hot or cold tall brewed coffee on each visit through May 3.
Tropical Smoothie Café
Medical professionals and first responders can contact their local Tropical Smoothie shop to have free smoothies delivered to your team.
Uber
Uber Health will provide transportation for front-line health care workers, both to and from patients’ homes, as well as between health care facilities.
West County Volvo
Free oil change or a full tank of gas through April for all healthcare workers.
Is your company offering deals to first responders and isn't listed above? Email us at website@kmov.com to be added.
