Pfizer vaccine

A worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish, Wash., Thursday, March 25, 2021.

 (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(KMOV.com) -- News 4 has reached out to school districts across the St. Louis metropolitan area to see if they have any plans to host vaccinations for its students 16 and older.

St. Louis City

St. Louis Public School District

No confirmed plans at this time.

St. Louis County

Affton

No confirmed plans at this time.

Hazelwood

No confirmed plans at this time.

Lindbergh

No confirmed plans at this time.

Mehlville

We are referring families to community vaccination sites that offer Pfizer for ages 16 and up.

Parkway

No confirmed plans at this time.

Rockwood

The school has hosted a number of clinics and they communicate with parents which vaccine and the age eligibility.

Webster Groves

No confirmed plans at this time.

Metro East

Jersey County

Jersey County Community High School is vaccinating students 16 and up. Students must bring a permission slip with their parent's or guardian's siganture.

Madison County

No confirmed plans at this time.

News 4 will update this list with more responses from schools as they come in.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.