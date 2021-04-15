(KMOV.com) -- News 4 has reached out to school districts across the St. Louis metropolitan area to see if they have any plans to host vaccinations for its students 16 and older.
St. Louis City
St. Louis Public School District
No confirmed plans at this time.
St. Louis County
Affton
No confirmed plans at this time.
Hazelwood
No confirmed plans at this time.
Lindbergh
No confirmed plans at this time.
Mehlville
We are referring families to community vaccination sites that offer Pfizer for ages 16 and up.
Parkway
No confirmed plans at this time.
Rockwood
The school has hosted a number of clinics and they communicate with parents which vaccine and the age eligibility.
Webster Groves
No confirmed plans at this time.
Metro East
Jersey County
Jersey County Community High School is vaccinating students 16 and up. Students must bring a permission slip with their parent's or guardian's siganture.
Madison County
No confirmed plans at this time.
News 4 will update this list with more responses from schools as they come in.
