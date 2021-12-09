Lipstein BJC Institute of Health to expand six floors at Washington University School of Medicine

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University School of Medicine will begin construction on a six-floor expansion on top of the Steven & Susan Lipstein BJC Institute of Health building this spring.
The expansion will have 160,000 square feet of state-of-the-art laboratory space and has an estimated cost of $150 million. These plans will house a 7,900-square-foot biosafety level 3 laboratory to support research on infectious viruses, such as the coronavirus.
The expansion will also include a 5,100-square-foot facility for cellular therapies to treat cancer, 103,000 square feet of expanded lab space and about 44,000 square feet of mechanical building-support areas.
During construction, Hope plaza, which sits in front of the building, will be closed until 2024. The front door will be accessible to pedestrians by using a covered walkway.
The Lawrence Group is the project architect, and Alberici Healthcare LLC will oversee construction.
