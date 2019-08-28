ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' own Lion's Choice has been recognized as one of the best fast food restaurants in the United States by Food & Wine.
Food & Wine's David Landsel complimented the restaurant's classic roast beef sandwiches and ice cream.
"We’ll get to those classic roast beef sandwiches, some of the best you’ll find at a fast food joint, and to the little dispensers sitting on the counter labeled 'Au Jus,' from which you may allow yourself just as much as you like, turning that sandwich into a French dip, for all you care. (Don’t forget the horseradish.) For starters, though, can we talk about the ice cream? Being St. Louis, where they know from these things, it’s more like frozen custard, thick and creamy, and it’s being sold for pennies. Seriously, a regular sized cone, which back in the old days would have been considered enough ice cream in one sitting, costs just fifty cents, at least whenever we’ve been to a Lion’s Choice, which isn’t nearly enough."
Check out the list of the top fast food restaurants here.
