ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lion's Choice will be giving away free large cones starting on National Frozen Custard Day.
Starting Aug. 8, customers can go to any Lion's Choice restaurant with the coupon attached to their tweet and receive a free cone.
The offer is valid through Labor Day, September 2.
August 8 is #NationalFrozenCustardDay and we want you to celebrate with a FREE large cone! 🍦Or get one last treat before school starts 📚🦁 Offer is valid thru Labor Day Weekend. #frozencustard #vanilla #cone #yum pic.twitter.com/Itpv43QfKL— Lion's Choice (@LionsChoice) August 7, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.