O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Lion’s Choice is celebrating their O’Fallon, Illinois location’s first birthday this Friday and Saturday.
At their 450 Regency Park location, a gift card giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. on July 19. Then, between 6 and 7 p.m. that night, Fredbird will be there handing out Lion’s Choice shirts!
The fun continues Saturday, July 20 with $1.99 cub meals and a balloon artist from 12 to 2 p.m.
HBD to our @OFallonIL location! 🎂🎉 Help us celebrate an incredible first year in Illinois with specials and giveaways this Friday (7/19) and Saturday (7/20) 🙌🙌 #lionschoice #anniversary #letsparty pic.twitter.com/TIMFvfMgio— Lion's Choice (@LionsChoice) July 18, 2019
