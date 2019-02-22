ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis-based Lion’s Choice has big plans for 2019.
The quick-service restaurant chain plans to remodel nine stores throughout the year. The first Lion’s Choice to undergo renovations will be the Brentwood location at 1605 S. Hanley Road. The restaurant will close Feb. 24 for a complete remodel, which will include the addition of a double drive-thru, and will re-open in early April. During the remodel, the Lion’s Choice food truck will serve lunch seven days a week in the Home Depot parking lot on Hanley road.
The other locations slated for a remodel include the South County and Chesterfield Lion’s Choice. During those remodels, the restaurants will remain open.
Also happening in 2019, Lion’s Choice will add a second Illinois location, which will be in Edwardsville, and close their restaurant at 3407 Dunn Road in North County.
“We are incredibly appreciative of our guests’ loyalty and have enjoyed being part of this community for over 30 years,” said Mike Kupstas, CEO of Lion’s Choice, adding that “one hundred percent of the employees at Dunn Road will be relocated to other Lion’s Choice locations.”
Lion’s Choice will also continue their expansion in Kansas City, where they opened two restaurants the past year.
