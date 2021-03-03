ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 on Wednesday examined how some people are getting a COVID vaccine before they should, but they may not even realize it because they're signing-up through shared links on social media meant for one person.
Last week – Kathy Dibble-Page says she came across a link, posted in a Facebook group, to schedule a vaccine through Mercy.
“I’m on all the hospital sites, I’m on the county site, the state’s site and never heard anything,” Dibble-Page, 63, said. She has COPD and was equally shocked as she was excited to find over 25 openings. “I was really surprised and immediately started filling out all of the paperwork.”
She chose Mercy’s vaccine clinic on Ballas, then was led to a page to fill out her information. She submitted the form and then received a confirmation email. But when Dibble-Page showed up for her appointment Tuesday, she says an employee told her link sharing isn’t allowed.
“It made me feel bad, it made me feel like I wasn’t supposed to be there,” she said.
Ken Kellogg oversees Mercy’s vaccine scheduling system and believes most people sharing links are simply trying to help. But if the link wasn’t sent directly to you – you could be robbing someone else -- more vulnerable of their appointment.
“It happens a lot, it happens most times when we get inventory in,” Ken Kellogg said. “Someone might be signing up and getting that vaccine when there’s someone else who has a higher risk profile and maybe they’re a little more vulnerable and those could be the folks who aren’t as quick and maybe they’re not getting an appointment … I don’t think they know they’re doing something wrong.”
Dibble-Page is in a qualifying tier, so Mercy gave her a vaccine, but she doesn't want others making the same mistake.
“if they want it for just one person, they should contact that person directly and have it for a one-time only link.”
Mercy is fixing their system, so that all links are for one-time use only. They hope to have the issue resolved by Friday. We're learning this isn't just a problem at Mercy. At other sites you may get turned away for signing-up for a shared link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.