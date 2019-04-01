BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Chris Eckert says it’s a constant adjustment, making sure crops get through winter months.
“We’re farmers and we have to be optimistic to beat Mother Nature every year,” said Eckert. “We did have some scary nights in January.”
Eckert says now that strawberry crops are starting to bloom, lingering cold temps could put the crop in jeopardy.
“As those plants start to come back to life in the spring, they become more vulnerable to cold temperatures,” said Eckert.
Eckert says their asparagus crops haven’t started growing because of the cold temperatures.
“Once we warm up into the 60’s and 70’s this week, we’ll start to see the asparagus growing,” said Eckert.
Their peach trees are playing catch up after a January freeze.
That cold snap and lingering cool temperatures are causing Eckert to push back picking season to at least May 5, a week later than originally planned.
